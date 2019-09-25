LEOBA "LEE" R. STRATTON, 82, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Fort Wayne. She was born in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Gustave and Rosella Goodman. Lee graduated from Fort Wayne Central Catholic High School in 1955. "She was a loving grandmother who always made holidays special for her family". Surviving are her husband, David Stratton of Fort Wayne; children, Daniel Stratton, Michael (Suzanne) Stratton, Randy Moeller, Leslie (Seth) Congdon, and Joe (Angie) Stratton, all of Fort Wayne; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, George, Michael, Germaine, and Joanne. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sara Moeller; and two siblings, John and Mary. Service is 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling three hours prior beginning at 4 p.m. Celebration of life is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Fort Wayne Turners. Memorials may be made to the or Fort Wayne Turners. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 25, 2019