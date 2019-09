LEOBA "LEE" R. STRATTON, 82, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Fort Wayne. She was born in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Gustave and Rosella Goodman. Lee graduated from Fort Wayne Central Catholic High School in 1955. "She was a loving grandmother who always made holidays special for her family". Surviving are her husband, David Stratton of Fort Wayne; children, Daniel Stratton, Michael (Suzanne) Stratton, Randy Moeller, Leslie (Seth) Congdon, and Joe (Angie) Stratton, all of Fort Wayne; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, George, Michael, Germaine, and Joanne. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sara Moeller; and two siblings, John and Mary. Service is 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling three hours prior beginning at 4 p.m. Celebration of life is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Fort Wayne Turners. Memorials may be made to the or Fort Wayne Turners. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com