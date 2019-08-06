LEON E. SCHLATTER, 87, of Leo, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Born on Jan. 9, 1932 in Spencer ville, Ind., he was a son of the late Ramas and Rhoda (Steiner) Schlatter. He was a missionary high school teacher for 40 years in Brazil, South America. Leon was a Korean War veteran. He loved woodworking and wrote three books of poetry. He is survived by his wife of many years, Jewel Schlatter; daughters, Sandra (Kevin) Gutwein, Denise (Barry) Hohulin and Karen (Eugene) Fontanilla; son, Daniel (Marla) Schlatter; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sister, Jeannie, and brothers, Donald and Allen. A Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill (IN 46741). Burial will be at Leo Cemetery at 9:45 a.m. that day. Visitation is from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Ethnos 360, c/o Leon Schatter Memorial Fund.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 6, 2019