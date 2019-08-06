LEON E. SCHLATTER (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEON E. SCHLATTER.
Service Information
Hockemeyer Funeral Home
17629 State Road 37
Harlan, IN
46743
(260)-657-5308
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Grabill Missionary Church
13637 State St
Grabill, IN
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grabill Missionary Church
13637 State St
Grabill, IN
View Map
Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:45 AM
Leo Cemetery
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Grabill Missionary Church
13637 State St.
Grabill, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LEON E. SCHLATTER, 87, of Leo, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Born on Jan. 9, 1932 in Spencer ville, Ind., he was a son of the late Ramas and Rhoda (Steiner) Schlatter. He was a missionary high school teacher for 40 years in Brazil, South America. Leon was a Korean War veteran. He loved woodworking and wrote three books of poetry. He is survived by his wife of many years, Jewel Schlatter; daughters, Sandra (Kevin) Gutwein, Denise (Barry) Hohulin and Karen (Eugene) Fontanilla; son, Daniel (Marla) Schlatter; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sister, Jeannie, and brothers, Donald and Allen. A Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill (IN 46741). Burial will be at Leo Cemetery at 9:45 a.m. that day. Visitation is from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Ethnos 360, c/o Leon Schatter Memorial Fund.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Harlan, IN   (260) 657-5308
funeral home direction icon