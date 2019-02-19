Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEON EDWARD FREIMUTH. View Sign

LEON EDWARD FREIMUTH, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Born July 26, 1928, in Warsaw, Ind., he was the son of the late Leo and Bertha (Cla baugh) Freimuth. His early life included starting for Leo High School at the Sectional Basketball Championship game and pursuits as an avid outdoorsman including hunting and fishing. Leon married Joyce Morgan in 1948, they were married 70 years and were blessed with four children. Leon was employed for 37 years by Dana Corporation where he started with Aircraft Gear, a division of Dana, in 1952 in production control and manufacture of precision gears going into the B-52 bomber. He later moved to the Spicer Axle Division of Dana where he held various management roles in production control. He spent several years as an executive and Senior Buyer at Dana leading up to his retirement in 1990. In retirement, Leon enjoyed being a fun loving snowbird by spending time with family during the summer in Fort Wayne and playing golf in Florida for the winter. Leon was exceptionally gifted with a combination of intellect, integrity and intuition that made him a beloved husband and father. He provided a college education to each of his children at Indiana University where he and Joyce became a member of the IU Alumni Association as Friends of the University. He and Joyce have been members of Trinity United Methodist Church for 65+ years. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Joyce; daughters, Diane Huffine, Debra (Chuck) Korst and Dawn (Jim) Loving; son and best friend, Douglas (Jen) Freimuth; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister Jane. He was also preceded in death by three siblings. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial service immediately following in the Chapel at Lindenwood Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, please visit



8325 Covington Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46804

