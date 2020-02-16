Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEONA ELINOR "ELLIE" MITCHENER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEONA ELINOR "ELLIE" MITCHENER, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born in 1926, she was the youngest of four children. She graduated from Evanston High School in 1943 and maintained friendships with six girlfriends from Evanston, Ill., "The Saddle Shoe Gang" - for over 70 years. Ellie married Charles G. Mitchener in 1947 and together they raised four sons. Charles passed away in 2007. Ellie was devoted to her family, who often reaped the benefits of her skills in crafting, sewing, gardening, and cooking. She enjoyed volunteering at church, especially in the women's group and was an avid bridge player, bowler, and golfer. Even in her 80's, Ellie golfed three times a week and was a past president of the Eel River Early Bird Golf League. She will be remembered for her warm smile, sense of humor, and love of ice cream. Ellie leaves behind sons, Jeff (Joan) Mitchener of Fort Wayne, Steve (Holly) Mitchener of Lakeland, Tenn., John (Laurie) Mitchener of Troy, Mich., and Ted (Valerie) Mitchener of Anderson, Ind.; 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at The Journey - Free Methodist Church, 3536 West Wallen Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46818), where the family will receive visitors from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service. Memorials may be made to The Journey - Free Methodist Church of Fort Wayne.

