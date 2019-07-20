LEONA M. BORDERS, 91, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born May 1, 1928, in Kankakee, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Harry and Vina Memen ga. Leona worked at JCPenney in the sales department until her retirement. She was a member of Forest Park United Methodist Church. Leona's interests were spending time with her family, camping, traveling and going to the casinos. She is survived by her children, William (Joanie) Borders II, Bree (Phyllis) Borders, Deb (Gary) Wells, and Amy (Bret) Angel; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Armand Brueggert. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Borders Sr.; and sisters, Dorothy Vellutini and Betty Brueggert. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. or Heartland Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 20, 2019