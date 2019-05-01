LEONA SIEVERS, 94, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of George and Mary (Welsing) Engel brecht. She was a seamstress and bookkeeper. Surviving are her daughters, Susan (Steve) Paris of Fort Wayne, Sandra Montgomery of Bethlehem, Ga., and Sally (Roger) Melcher of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, AJ, Ashley, Jennifer, Britney, and Jared; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Sievers, in 1995. Funeral service is 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Memorial donations to Concordia Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 1, 2019