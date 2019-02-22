LEONA V. WOODRUFF, 82, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Born in Huntington, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Louis LaVine and Evaleen Dahman. Leona was a lifetime resident of Fort Wayne and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1954. She worked at General Electric for 29 years, retiring in 1991. Leona was a member of AMVETS Post 33. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, doing puzzles, and filling Christmas stockings for her 38 kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Leona will be greatly missed by many. She is survived by her children, Jack L. (Debra) Woodruff, Jacklyn (John) Bolinger, Robert Woodruff, and Patricia (Brian) Macke; 15 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; and brothers, John (Merrilee) Dahman and Pat (Diane) Dahman, both of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Jack M. Woodruff; daughter, Evalyn Woodruff; stepfather, Lester Dahman; and brother, Lois B. "Sonny" LaVine. Service is 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Entombment in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse, Riley Hospital for Children or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 22, 2019