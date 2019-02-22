Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEONA V. WOODRUFF. View Sign

LEONA V. WOODRUFF, 82, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Born in Huntington, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Louis LaVine and Evaleen Dahman. Leona was a lifetime resident of Fort Wayne and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1954. She worked at General Electric for 29 years, retiring in 1991. Leona was a member of AMVETS Post 33. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, doing puzzles, and filling Christmas stockings for her 38 kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Leona will be greatly missed by many. She is survived by her children, Jack L. (Debra) Woodruff, Jacklyn (John) Bolinger, Robert Woodruff, and Patricia (Brian) Macke; 15 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; and brothers, John (Merrilee) Dahman and Pat (Diane) Dahman, both of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Jack M. Woodruff; daughter, Evalyn Woodruff; stepfather, Lester Dahman; and brother, Lois B. "Sonny" LaVine. Service is 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Entombment in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse, Riley Hospital for Children or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visit



LEONA V. WOODRUFF, 82, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Born in Huntington, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Louis LaVine and Evaleen Dahman. Leona was a lifetime resident of Fort Wayne and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1954. She worked at General Electric for 29 years, retiring in 1991. Leona was a member of AMVETS Post 33. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, doing puzzles, and filling Christmas stockings for her 38 kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Leona will be greatly missed by many. She is survived by her children, Jack L. (Debra) Woodruff, Jacklyn (John) Bolinger, Robert Woodruff, and Patricia (Brian) Macke; 15 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; and brothers, John (Merrilee) Dahman and Pat (Diane) Dahman, both of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Jack M. Woodruff; daughter, Evalyn Woodruff; stepfather, Lester Dahman; and brother, Lois B. "Sonny" LaVine. Service is 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Entombment in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse, Riley Hospital for Children or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com Funeral Home D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park

1140 Lake Ave

Fort Wayne , IN 46805

(260) 426-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close