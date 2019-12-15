LEONA ZWEIG ROSENBERG, died early Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Chicago after a brief illness. Born in Fort Wayne on July 17, 1921, she left no direct survivors, her nine nieces and nephews and countless friends loved her as a surrogate mother, sister, and selfless confidante. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Rosenberg; and her brothers, Dr. Elmer Zweig, Wilbur Zweig, and Felix Zweig. Her personal rise from the deprivation of the Depression impressed upon her the importance of bridging adversity through knowledge. She was a trustee of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, and won its Scopus Award in 2002 for endowing scores of scholarships to Jews and Arabs alike, a commitment that continues today. "I don't care if they ever thank me; the important thing is to get an education," she often said. After graduating from Fort Wayne Central High School and Indiana University with honors,she taught at South Side High School. Leona was in the first class of women to receive an MBA from the University of Chicago. She later taught business classes at Roosevelt University. The arc of her life brought her into powerful circles in Chicago and beyond, where she was prized for the modesty of her character and took pleasure in the smallest of things. She was forever more interested in the lives of others, rather than her own. A graveside service is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Fort Wayne Jewish Cemetery, 6224 Decatur Rd., Fort Wayne, Ind. A memorial service will be held in January in Chicago. Preferred memorials are to the Fort Wayne Jewish Cemetery (checks should be payable to the "Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne" and earmarked for the Jewish Cemetery) at 5200 Old Mill Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46807). Arrangements by D. O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019