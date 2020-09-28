1/
LEONARD DAVID SPORE
LEONARD DAVID SPORE, 70, of Geneva, Ill., passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. He was known to family and friends as David. Born in Terre Haute, Ind, he was the son of the late Doris (Turley) and Floyd Spore. He was a graduate of Indiana Technical College and spent many years in the electrical optical profession in which he was well known. He had been a resident of Fort Wayne for 15 years after graduating from school. He was a wonderful husband to Colleen; and father to Daniel (Suzi Reinhold) and Jason (Katy Lafreniere) Spore; loving grandfather to Madelyn and Emma Spore. Also surviving are his sisters, Darlene (Carol) Ingram and Mary (Marvin) Brown; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his his eldest sister, Sandra. Due to current Covid conditions a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation of Greater Illinois in his name. "He will forever be in our hearts and the great memories that we share." Laird Funeral Home, Elgin,is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or visit www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
