LEONARD E. SHEFFIELD, 84, of Angola, Ind., passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on Nov. 24, 1934 in Goshen, Ind., he was the son of the late Eugene V. and Grace (Prough) Sheffield. He graduated from Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne and received his Bachelor of Science and his Master of Business Administration Degrees from Indiana University. He received his PhD from Michigan State University. On June 10, 1961, Leonard married Barbara A. Barnett. Leonard was a professor at Tri-State University from 1966 to 1988. During that time he had been the Dean of the Ketner School of Business for several years. He served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the Angola United Methodist Church. Leonard enjoyed golfing and watching College sports, especially IU basketball. Surviving are his loving wife, Barbara A. Sheffield of Angola, Ind.; and his son, Jeff (Dawn) Sheffield of Zionsville, Ind. Funeral service is noon Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Ind., with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Pastor Donald E. Meyers officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Ind. Local arrangements are being handled by Weicht Funeral Home of Angola, Ind. Preferred memorials are to the Orland Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department and to the Steuben County Community Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.weichtfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 19, 2019