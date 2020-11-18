LEONARD J. ROSELLE JR., 88, of Angola, Ind., passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 30, 1932, in Clymer, Pa., he was a son of Leonard J. Sr. and Elvira (Laurita) Roselle. He married Joanne Elizabeth Washell on Dec. 15, 1956, in Angola, Ind. Leonard worked at Bohn Aluminum Company in Butler, Ind., for 40 years finishing his career there as co-owner. He retired from the company in 1999. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War and was a member of the Butler American Legion Post 202. He was also a former member of the Butler Lions Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Butler, Ind. Leonard enjoyed woodworking and was a member of the Northeast Indiana Woodworkers. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing and traveling with his wife and family. Surviving are his children, Annette Roselle (Todd) Kozlowski of Plymouth, Mich., Tony Roselle of Angola, Ind., and Michael (Rosie) Roselle of Fort Wayne; three sisters, Cecilia Wey, Jan (Roger) Smith and Patricia Anderson, all of the Detroit, Michigan area; seven grandchildren, Alexis, Amy, Anthony, Ellie, Sophia, Olivia, and Michael; and one great-granddaughter, Miranda. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Joanne E. Roselle on Jan. 31, 2018; son, Lenny Roselle; brother, Dominic Roselle; and sisters, Sandy Roselle and Rose Feretti. "Leonard was kind and selfless. He was a man of the highest integrity, always putting the welfare of others ahead of his own. He will be greatly missed." Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Ind. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to guidelines mandated by the Governor, masks are required and a limit of 50 people will be allowed during visitations and funerals at a time in the funeral home. For everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas. Burial will be in Lady of Hope Catholic Cemetery in Brownstown, Mich. Memorial donations may be made to Northeast Indiana Woodworkers for their charitable purposes. Local Arrangements by handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Ind. Condolences may be expressed online through the funeral home website at www.weichtfh.com