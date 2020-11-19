ROSELLE JR., LEONARD J.: Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Ind. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to guidelines mandated by the Governor, masks are required and a limit of 50 people will be allowed during visitations and funerals at a time in the funeral home. For everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas. Local Arrangements by handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Ind.



