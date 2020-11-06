1/1
LEONARD J. SMASCZ JR., of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Born June 7, 1963, in Detroit, he was the son of the late Leonard J. and Elise Smascz. He proudly grew up in greater Detroit, graduated from Chippewa Valley High School, and was a lifelong Red Wings and University of Michigan fan. Lenny was a true Renaissance man, experiencing a wide variety of occupations, including roadie for REO Speedwagon, serving in the U.S. Army, playing semi-professional baseball, owning his own businesses, and earning a college degree at age 45. He will always be remembered for his razor-sharp wit and sense of humor, his huge heart, and willingness to help anyone in need. The greatest love in his life was for his family. He married Mona Nicely Rose in 1988 and welcomed son Jared Rose and son Russell in 1995. He is survived by his wife, Mona; son, Russell of Onaway, Mich.; sisters, Patt (husband, Gil) and Tina Riley; daughter-in-law, Heather Rose (Jason Shepard); and grandchildren, Chloe, Jace, and Camden Rose, all of Fort Wayne; as well as a large extended family and many friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by beloved son, Jared Rose. A memorial gathering is 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Indian Trails Pavilion (near Jorgenson Y.M.C.A.). Due to COVID please wear a mask and if desired bring a chair.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 6, 2020.
