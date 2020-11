Or Copy this URL to Share

Share LEONARD's life story with friends and family

Share LEONARD's life story with friends and family

SMASCZ JR., LEONARD J.: A memorial gathering is 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Indian Trails Pavilion (near Jorgenson Y.M.C.A.). Due to COVID please wear a mask and if desired bring a chair.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store