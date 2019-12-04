|
|
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
|
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church,
LEONARD JOSEPH KARR (KARASIEWICZ), 90, of Garrett, Ind., died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Parkview DeKalb Health Hospital. Born on Oct. 26, 1929 in a log house in Churubusco, Ind., he was a son of the late Stanley and Helen (Konger) Karasiewicz. He married Beatrice S. Zuber on Aug. 5, 1961 in Payne, Ohio. Leonard graduated from Huntertown High School. He was employed at International Harvester, Fort Wayne, Ind., at the age of 18, from which he retired in 1982 after 34 1/2 years. He had a small farm in LaOtto where he raised beef cattle and pigs. He drove school bus for Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Corporation for 14 years. He served in the United States Army for two years in Counter Intelligence. He enjoyed farming, traveling, and camping in his younger years and as he got older, would not miss watching The Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, or Sunday golf. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church - Garrett, Ind. Leonard is survived by his wife, Beatrice" Bea" S. Karr of Garrett, Ind.; son, David and Tammy Karr of LaOtto, Ind.; grandchildren, Dustin and Nikki Karr of LaOtto, Ind., Tristan and Chelsea Karr of Peoria, Ariz., Austin Karr of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Kaitlin Karr of Indianapolis, Ind.; great-grandchildren, Jaiden Hinkle, Stella, Kingsley and Miles Karr and Madison Karr. Leonard was also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Karr; three sisters, Sister Rose Angela Karasiewicz, Bertha Teders, and Bernice Buchtman. A Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garrett, Ind., with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Father Jim Shafer officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Ind,, with a Rosary Service at 8 p.m. Burial will take place in Ege Catholic Cemetery - Ege, Ind., with military graveside honors by the Garrett American Legion and the United States Army. Memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic School or the DeKalb County Humane Society. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett, Ind. To send a condolence or sign the online register book visit www.thomasfuneralhome.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2019
|
|
|
|