LEONARD KENT FUHRMANN
LEONARD KENT FUHRMANN, 57, of Decatur, Ind., passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence following an illness of the past seven months. Survivors include his sisters, Delores Maldeney of Monroeville, Ind., Lois (John) Lane of Greer, S.C., Sharon (Mike) Christianer of Decatur, Ind.; brother, Elden (Colleen) Fuhrmann of Monroeville, Ind.; sister-in-law, Colleen Fuhrmann of Hoagland, Ind.; and fur buddy, Brody. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Dean, Ronald, Larry, and Lynn Fuhrmann; and two brothers-in-law, Tom Colchin and Mort Maldeney. A Funeral Service for Leonard will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim. Visitation is from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020. at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Jul. 29 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
JUL
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
AUG
1
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
July 29, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss. He will be missed.
Mike and Peggy Busse
Friend
