LEONARD KENT FUHRMANN, 57, of Decatur, Ind., passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence following an illness of the past seven months. Survivors include his sisters, Delores Maldeney of Monroeville, Ind., Lois (John) Lane of Greer, S.C., Sharon (Mike) Christianer of Decatur, Ind.; brother, Elden (Colleen) Fuhrmann of Monroeville, Ind.; sister-in-law, Colleen Fuhrmann of Hoagland, Ind.; and fur buddy, Brody. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Dean, Ronald, Larry, and Lynn Fuhrmann; and two brothers-in-law, Tom Colchin and Mort Maldeney. A Funeral Service for Leonard will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim. Visitation is from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020. at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com