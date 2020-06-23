LEONARD MICHAEL SIERADSKI JR., 82, of Fort Wayne, passed into eternal life on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born Jan. 31, 1938, in Detroit, Mich., he was a the son of the late Leonard and Eleanore Sieradski. He attended Marmion Military Academy in Aurora, Ill.,s and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Physics at the University of Dayton, Ohio. He earned his Master's of Science degree in Physics from Purdue University. A gifted scientist and inventor, Len began his aerospace/energy career at Bendix Research Laboratories where he developed the Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer for lunar exploration. He was a senior scientist at Jet Propulsion Labs where he directed the design and development of the Magnetic Sector Mass Spectromenter used on the Viking Mars Lander Spacecraft. Following this, Len started Sunrise Energy Products Corporation with his father and three brothers, designing and building innovative solar energy products. He also worked at Northrup Energy Corp., Mid-America Solar Energy Corp. and Talandic Research. He finished his career at ITT Aerospace where he worked on NASA's GOES satellite. Len held several patents in three countries for his inventions. In his later years, he became interested in health and wellness and ran his own successful website business, Old Amish Dewormer. Len was a Fourth Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus Father Solanus Casey Council 11276 and a very active member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Leonard is survived by the love of his life of 52 years, Floral Anne Sieradski of Mildmay, Ontario, whose heart he charmed at a chance meeting and to whom he was endlessly devoted, as well as his four children, Diana, Michael, Libby, and Angela and their spouses; and his cherished grandchildren. Perpetually curious, Len was a pioneering renaissance man, the go-to guy for every challenging problem or situation, and a magical "MacGyver" who could seemingly fix anything. He was quick with the harmonica or a Dad joke, quietly romantic and sentimental, and known to drop everything to help others in need. Mass of Christian Burial is10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m . Face masks will be required. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 23, 2020.