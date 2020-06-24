Or Copy this URL to Share

SIERADSKI JR., LEONARD MICHAEL: Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. today, June 24, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. Face masks will be required.



