LEONARD THOMAS BARTON II
LEONARD THOMAS BARTON II, 85 , of McEwen, Tenn., died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 28, 1935, in Indianapolis, Ind. He was a United States Air Force veteran. He worked as a Policeman for the FBI and a Forensic Photographer prior to his retirement. Surviving are his son, Leonard T. Barton III of Alabama; daughters, Christeann A. Barton (David Jackson) of Virginia and Vanya Kay Cobb of Alabama; brother, Dewayne Barton of New York; sisters, Doris McCall of New York, Patricia Mitchem of Georgia, Laverne Portis of Indiana, Phyllis Laster (Charles) of Indiana, Shirley Coe of Indiana, and Brenda Barton of Indiana: sister-in-law, Denise Barton; grandchildren, Damon Leon Robinson, Jemal Lemar Moore, Janora Huff, and Dwight Cobb, Jr.; a host of great - grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends; and his second family, Marty and Karen Lagan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard T. Barton and Dorothy Chatman Barton; brother, Michael L. Barton; sister, Barbara Jean McIntosh; and brothers-in-law, Freddick McCall, Ben K. Coe, Simon Portis, Michael S. Martin. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. The family's wishes are for cremation. Arrangements by the Humphreys County Funeral Home.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 11, 2020.
