Service Information Harper's Community Funeral Home 740 State Rd 930 E New Haven , IN 46774 (260)-493-4433

LEONORA FILOSA, 89, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Elevate Senior Living, Fort Wayne. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was a daughter of Frank and Angelina (Antu- ono) Carretta. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven, and the Rosary Sodality. She retired in 1992 from Lake End Sales with over 20 years of service. She was also a member of American Legion Post 330 Auxiliary and The Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. Family was everything to her and she could often be found in the kitchen passing down her wonderful Italian recipes to one of the grandchildren. Their memories are abundant but making homemade ravioli and enjoying her famous lasagna are among some of their favorites. She is survived by her children, John (Marianne) Filosa and Leonora (Michael Clark) Mueller, both of Fort Wayne, Phillip (Beth) Filosa and Annmarie (Thomas) Ryan, both of New Haven; sister, Frances Hammer of New Haven; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John, in 2014. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with visitations one hour prior. Father Bill Sullivan officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with a prayer vigil at 3:45 p.m. Burial in the church cemetery. Preferred memorials are to St. John's Catholic School or Masses. For online condolences visit



