Service Information Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne , IN 46819 (260)-424-1525 Memorial service 11:00 AM Trinity English Lutheran Church 450 West Washington Blvd. Fort Wayne , IN

LEOTA HENLINE SCHOEDEL, 91, of Angola, entered her eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on June 18, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Arthur J. and Irma (Tonne) Meyer. She was baptized on July 8, 1928, at Zion Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, and confirmed on March 29, 1942, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. Leota graduated from St. Paul's Lutheran Elementary School in 1942 and Concordia Lutheran High School in 1946. Leota married Herbert H. Henline on July 10, 1948 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. He preceded her in death on March 26, 1971. Leota and Walter Schoedel were married on Aug. 10, 1996. She was employed at Lutheran Social Services and an Administrative Secretary to the President of Phelps Dodge Magnet Wire Company. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne and active in the Parent Teachers' Organization, Altar Guild, Vacation Bible School, and Sunday School. More recently, she was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne and involved with the Dorcas Quilting Group. She made bed quilts for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and won awards at some national quilt shows. She also tatted handkerchiefs for gifts and enjoyed gardening. She also made greeting cards for her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Walter; children, Carol (Mitch) Henke, Candace (Tom) Prochaska, Connie Gilman, Colleen (Linn) Kracht; grandchildren, Chris (Liz) Henke, Cara Henke, Micah (Lindsey) Prochaska, Megan (Kevin) Prochaska, Meryl Prochaska, Nicole (Jim) O'Connell, Colette (Justin) Kline, Kyle (Monica) Kracht, Kami (Jon) Seeberger, and Kari (Dustin) Lussier. She has 11 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Dawn, and Natalie Henke, Layla, Mattias, and Marek Prochaska, James and Alice O'Connell, Emerick Seeberger, and Dylan and Daxton Lussier. Also, surviving are her stepchildren, John (MaryAnn) Schoedel, Mark (Sue) Schoedel, Marcia (Jim) Eckrich, David (Sara) Schoedel, Peter Schoedel, Paula (Bill) Burnett, and Michael (Alyson) Schoedel. Her step-grandchildren surviving are, Emily (Jimmy) Sanchez, Alison (Adam) Santos, Daniel (Courtney) Schoedel, Joseph (Mandy) Schoedel, David (Christina) Martens, Ben Eckrich, Adam (Amanda) Schoedel, Abbey (Joe) Schneider, Claire Schoedel, Kathryn, Rebekah, Thomas, Joshua Schoedel, Drew (Caroline) Burnett, Kristin Burnett, and Madelyn and Patrick Schoedel. Great-step-grandchildren are, Aubrey and Adam Santos, Parker, Paisley, and Penelope Sanchez, Kaitlyn and Hannah Schoedel, Ava and Jack Schoedel, Henry and Thomas Martens, and Maeve Schoedel. Also surviving is her sister, Carolyn Meyer Cole of New Haven, Ind. and sister-in-law, Monna Meyer, of Lime Lake, Mich. She experienced blessings in her Christian walk, faith in the Lord, and joy in her blended family. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 West Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, with a gathering following the service. Inurnment will be at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity English Lutheran Church, Lutheran Social Services, Concordia Lutheran High School, Wheatridge Foundation, or Worship Anew. Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at



