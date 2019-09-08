LEOTA MAE (ROBERTS) BEMISS, 99, of Fort Wayne, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Park Place Senior Living, Fort Wayne where she had been living for the past two years. She dearly loved the staff, family and other visitors she had there, especially the great-great-grandchildren. Born on May 15, 1920 in Paulding County, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Durl and Blanch (Burt) Horner of Oakwood, Ohio. Leota served in the Civil Air Patrol during World War II, was an avid golfer and had a hole in one, was a Master Gardener, a member of the Eastern Star and had various jobs in her lifetime. Most of her later adult life was spent in Zephyrhills, Fla. She is survived by her son, Charles (Maxine) Roberts of Punta Gorda, Fla. and Columbia City; sisters, Ruby Buckmaster of Auburn, Jeanette Dimock of Paulding, Ohio, Joan (Bowman) Dean of Fort Wayne, and Nancy Noffsinger of Paulding, Ohio; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Renaldo "Jack" Roberts and Chester Bemiss; sons, Richard, Jerry, and Eugene Roberts; one brother; and three sisters. Memorial service is noon Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation two hours prior. Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Fort Wayne (IN 46808). To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 8, 2019