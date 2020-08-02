LeROY "LEE" BERNARD ADANG, 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Charles Adang and Josephine (Topp) Adang. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1941. After graduating, he had a long career at Magnavox. He retired after 44 years serving as Office Manager in Fort Wayne and Greenville, Tenn. At the time of his retirement, he served as Contract Manager of the Tactical Systems Division. He served in the Army from 1943 until 1946 at Camp Wolters, Texas as a Classification Specialist. Lee married Letha Bainbridge in October of 1948 and they had two children. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and lived a devout Catholic Life. He volunteered at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, as a patient escort, for 23 years. He and his wife were loyal volunteers at the Embassy Theatre for 15 years and were awarded Volunteer of the Year. He was a loving and upbeat person who made friends easily and thoroughly enjoyed his long life that the Good Lord allowed him. He felt especially blessed with his many nephews and nieces and their spouses for the love they shared. He credits his "Georgetown Court Sit-Around" neighbor lawn-chair sessions for keeping him alert. His caring son Gary came up with the catch-phrase "Family, Faith, Friends, Memories" which kept him focused. Lee is survived by daughter, Susan (Ted) Yates-Kitsos; grandsons, Patrick (Kelly) Yates of Fort Wayne and Daniel (Tammy) Yates of St. Paul, Minn.; and his great- grandchildren, Cecilia, Johnny and Josephine Yates. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Letha after 60 years and his son Gary Adang. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Dorothy (Robert) Quinn, Jeanette, Johnny, Frank and Dale Adang; and son-in-law, Michael Yates. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4910 Trier Road, with visitation one hour prior. Father Tom Shoemaker is presiding. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home. Face covering is required. Preferred memorials may be made to St. Charles Tuition Aid Fund or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825. To sign the online, guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com