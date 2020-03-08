LEROY "BUTCH" LAVERN GUSTIN JR., 51, was called to his heavenly home Sunday, March, 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife Nancy and sister-in-law Carolyn Ashley. Butch was the son of the late Leroy and Clara Gustin Sr. Butch was an avid Jeff Gordon race fan. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys beat the Green Bay Packers. His true passion was spending time with his family and friends, whom he loved more than anything this world had to offer. His comical, outrageous sense of humor made him a blast to be around. "There are no words to completely describe his sense of humor. Only those blessed to know him can understand." Butch is survived by his wife, Nancy; beloved dog, Remy; children, Derrick (Lindsey) Poppe, Tiffany (Jesse) Burden, Clara (Jeremy) Onuska, Elicia Gustin, Jonathon Gustin; step-children, Jackie (Ben) Niman, Brian Howard; 13 grandbabies; siblings, David Gustin, Eric (Melissa) Gustin, Patti Fedock, Ronda Weileman, Diana Jones, Misti Gustin; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. Service is noon Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Franke Park Pavilion #1, 3411 Sherman Blvd. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements. A fund has been set up for Butch Gustin in c/o Nancy Gustin at ANY Fort Financial Credit Union.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020