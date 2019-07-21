LEROY PERMANN, 89, of Rockford, Ohio, died on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 1:36 p.m. at Mercer County Joint Township Hospital in Coldwater, Ohio. He married Phyllis (Baldwin) Permann; and she preceded him in death in 2004. Leroy then married Mary L. (Doner) Permann of Rockford, Ohio, and she survives. In addition to his wife Mary, Leroy is survived by his children, Mark L. (Beth) Permann and Julie Permann, both of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and five grandchildren. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior to the services. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill, Ohio. Preferred memorials may be directed to State of the Heart Hospice.

