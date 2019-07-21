LEROY PERMANN

Guest Book
Service Information
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH
45891
(419)-238-1112
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
LEROY PERMANN, 89, of Rockford, Ohio, died on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 1:36 p.m. at Mercer County Joint Township Hospital in Coldwater, Ohio. He married Phyllis (Baldwin) Permann; and she preceded him in death in 2004. Leroy then married Mary L. (Doner) Permann of Rockford, Ohio, and she survives. In addition to his wife Mary, Leroy is survived by his children, Mark L. (Beth) Permann and Julie Permann, both of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and five grandchildren. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior to the services. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill, Ohio. Preferred memorials may be directed to State of the Heart Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 21, 2019
