LES "CORKY" OWENS, 88, of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Born Aug. 31, 1931, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Russell and Ruth (Shannon) Owens. Les was a graduate of Central High School in Fort Wayne. He served his country in the United States Air Force and was a proud Korean War veteran. Corky retired after 30 years from Navistar (TSPC) in Fleet Sales Management. He was a lifetime member of V.F.W. Post 1031, American Legion 526 and Elks Lodge 51. Corky was also a member of the Shriners and Cooties PT18. Corky is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jean (Gibbs) Owens; children, Katie (Richard) Denis and Mick (Dawn R.) Owens, both of Fort Wayne, Janet Corbin and Julie (Edward) Hinton, both of Urbana, and Jeffrey Kapphahn of Bellefontaine; 17 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Shirley M. (Repine) Owens formerly of Fort Wayne; and five brothers, Bob, Walt, Dick, Jim, and Jerry. A memorial will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020