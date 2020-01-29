LESLIE D. JAHN (1945 - 2020)
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
Golden Years Homestead Assisted Living
8300 Maysville Road
Fort Wayne, IN
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Golden Years Homestead Assisted Living
8300 Maysville Road
Fort Wayne, IN
Obituary
LESLIE D. JAHN, 74, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Golden Years Nursing Home of Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 5, 1945, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Harry W. and Francis Roberta Grindley. Leslie worked at Coca-Cola for 43 years and retired in 2010. He is survived by his sister, Sharon (Larry) Rose of Fort Wayne; nieces, Kim (Dave Long) Weaver and Tammara (Paul) Widley, both of Fort Wayne; nephew, Thomas (Kim) Rose of Fort Wayne; five great nieces and great nephews, a great niece by marriage, and one great-great nephew. Service is 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead Assisted Living, 8300 Maysville Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Entombment in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Association or the . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 29, 2020
