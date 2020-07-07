1/1
LESLIE GALE KESSENS
LESLIE GALE KESSENS, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born in Fort Wayne on June 22, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Haulie Mee and Eileen (Peters) Neuhouser. Leslie worked for Ingram Books for 30 years. She enjoyed being outdoors, reading books, and attending Komets games. Surviving is her husband of 45 years, Chris; son, Robbie Kessens; daughter, Lorrie Kessens, brothers, Haulie (Susie) Mee; Ron (Holly) Mee; and Dana Mee; sister, Judy (Jake) Bromanis; and grandchildren, Justin, Brooke, and Autumn. Funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Brighton Chapel Cemetery Brighton, Ind., with a graveside service at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

