LESLIE NICOLE PHILLIPS (1979 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LESLIE NICOLE PHILLIPS.
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LESLIE NICOLE PHILLIPS, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born Dec. 13, 1979, she loved to be outdoors in nature's habitat. She was a brilliant woman, a talented and creative artist, and loved to cook. She had a passion for collecting vintage memorabilia. She deeply loved her daughter, Aurora, and her family members. She is survived by her mother, Catherine (Crooks) Martin, of Fort Wayne; her father, Martin Phillips, of Las Vegas, Nev.; her daughter, Aurora Hawkins, of Springville, Ala.; her sisters, April Riddle of Warsaw, and Brooke Negrete of Las Vegas, Nev.; her fianc‚ and family friend, Tony Bricker, of Fort Wayne. Also, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation one hour prior.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.