LESLIE NICOLE PHILLIPS, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born Dec. 13, 1979, she loved to be outdoors in nature's habitat. She was a brilliant woman, a talented and creative artist, and loved to cook. She had a passion for collecting vintage memorabilia. She deeply loved her daughter, Aurora, and her family members. She is survived by her mother, Catherine (Crooks) Martin, of Fort Wayne; her father, Martin Phillips, of Las Vegas, Nev.; her daughter, Aurora Hawkins, of Springville, Ala.; her sisters, April Riddle of Warsaw, and Brooke Negrete of Las Vegas, Nev.; her fianc‚ and family friend, Tony Bricker, of Fort Wayne. Also, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation one hour prior.