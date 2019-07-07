LESLIE NICOLE PHILLIPS, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born Dec. 13, 1979, she loved to be outdoors in nature's habitat. She was a brilliant woman, a talented and creative artist, and loved to cook. She had a passion for collecting vintage memorabilia. She deeply loved her daughter, Aurora, and her family members. She is survived by her mother, Catherine (Crooks) Martin, of Fort Wayne; her father, Martin Phillips, of Las Vegas, Nev.; her daughter, Aurora Hawkins, of Springville, Ala.; her sisters, April Riddle of Warsaw, and Brooke Negrete of Las Vegas, Nev.; her fianc‚ and family friend, Tony Bricker, of Fort Wayne. Also, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 7, 2019