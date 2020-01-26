LESTER J. BLAUVELT, 58, of Fort Wayne, was borne away on snow white wings to his immortal home Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Born July 12, 1961, he was the son of Raymond and Wanda Blauvelt, who survive. He also left behind his loving wife of 31 years, Paula; sons, Lucas, Logan and Levi (Evelyn) Blauvelt; grandchildren, Liam, Allison and Amelia; siblings, Cindy, Ray, Cheryl (Paul) and Jeff; and many more close family and friends. A brief memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, followed by a celebration of life at Come2go Ministries, 323 W. Baker St., Fort Wayne. Memorials to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home or .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 26, 2020