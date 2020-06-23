LESTER L. PAINTER, 84, of Hoagland, Ind., passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, 10 a.m., at his residence. Lester enjoyed farming, riding his bicycle (often accom panied by Nancy) and basketball, still holding the record of highest points scored in one game in Decatur (38 points against Decatur Catholic in 1953). He also enjoyed spending time with his family and attending any of their activities. Surviving are his wife, Nancy J. Painter of Hoagland, Ind.; daughter, Terry Lynne (David) Williams of San Antonio, Texas; sons, L. Gary (Judy) Painter, DDS of Fort Wayne, Chris Eric Painter of Hoagland, Ind., David Dean (Julie) Painter, DDS of Auburn, Ind., and James Todd (Rachael) Painter of Berne, Ind.; 12 grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill Kristene Painter; a sister, Audrey Reinhart; and four brothers, Harold, Clarence, Donald, and Doyle Painter. No public services will be held. A private family service will be held at the Decatur Cemetery. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 23, 2020.