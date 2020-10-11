1/1
LETHA JOAN LEDERMAN
1942 - 2020
LETHA JOAN LEDERMAN, 78, passed away Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020 at her home in Nobles- ville, Ind. She was born Apr. 17, 1942 to the late Alfred and June Grogg. Letha was an Instructor of Nursing at Parkview Hospital for over 20 years. She enjoyed sewing, photography, feeding the blue birds, tending to her roses and traveling with her husband. Her passion in life was her family, especially spending time with her granddaughters. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Donald Lederman, son Kerry (Kristin) Lederman, granddaughters Brooke Lederman and Catherine Lederman. Letha is also survived by her siblings, Fred (Henrietta) Grogg, Howard (Kathy) Grogg, Alice Clark, Larry (Julia) Grogg, Paul (Carol) Grogg, Marilyn (Ronnie) Warden, Joe (Diana) Grogg, Ron (Sherry) Grogg, Joy (Bob) Bogart, Connie (Cliff) Spencer and her sister in law Janice Grogg. Letha was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Grogg, brother in law Keith Clark and sister in law Sheila Graber. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at the North Leo Mennonite Church, 15419 State Road 1, Leo, Ind. with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. & 6 to 8 p.m. at Hockemeyer Miller Funeral Home, 6163 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial in Leo Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Indiana Lupus Foundation (https://www.lupus.org/indiana/your-gift). To sign the online guestbook go to www.hockemeyermillerfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
OCT
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
OCT
14
Visitation
09:30 AM
North Leo Mennonite Church
OCT
14
Funeral service
10:30 AM
North Leo Mennonite Church
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
