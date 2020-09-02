1/2
LEWIS GENE BREWSTER
LEWIS GENE BREWSTER, 65, of Albany, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his residence. Born Sept. 12, 1954, in San Diego, Calif., he was the son of the late Lewis and Ruth Anne (Heiniger) Brewster. He spent his formative years in Fort Wayne and graduated from Northrop High School. He was a Navy veteran, a retired pipefitter and a member of Local No. 166 Plumbers and Steamfitters of Fort Wayne, the Albany V.F.W. Post 9893, Albany Amvets Post 93, and Athens Amvets Riders Chapter 76. He is survived by his wife, Imogene (Woodyard) Brewster; two children, Steven (Jessica) Brewster and Angela (Chris) Banyai; mother of the children, Tamara (Herr); stepson, Rob (Terri) Allbaugh; grandchildren, Raena DuPont, Emma Banyai and Ryan (Allison) Allbaugh; brothers, Tim (Lori) Brewster and Christopher Brewster; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Gunkel; and brother, Rex Brewster. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. A celebration of life is from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815).

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 2, 2020.
