LEWIS J. BRUMBACK, 83, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Leo, Ind. Born in Georgetown, Ky., he was a son of the late Lonny and Fannie (Newton) Brumback. Lewis worked for Meridian Automotive as a buffer for several years. Surviving are his significant other, Pamela Sue Gray; and sister, Sheila Evans. Lewis was also preceded in death by four brothers, Charlie, Jack, Herb, and Stanley; and sisters, Evelyn McGinnis, Mildred Longstreth, Myrtle Bruin, Blanch Brumback, and Beulah Brumback. PRIVATE funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Hockemeyer Harlan Funeral Home, with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, visit, www.hockemeyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 11, 2019