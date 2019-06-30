LIENG HOCHAROEN, 56, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Parkview Hospital. Born on April 8, 1963 in Vientiane, Laos, she was loved by many. She is survived by her husband, Narongchai Hocharoen; daughter, Natalie Hocharoen;the rest of the Hocharoen family, Khamkhoth family, and Wiedenhoeft family. Funeral service is 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home, 4602 Newaygo Rd, Fort Wayne (IN 46808). Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday , July 4, 2019 and Friday, July 5, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 30, 2019