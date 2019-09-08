Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LILLIAN A. SMITH. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Send Flowers Obituary

LILLIAN A. SMITH, 100, went to be with her beloved Savior on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. She passed away peacefully. She was a daughter of the late John and Ida Harman. Lillian was preceded in death by the love her life, Robert Beach Smith. Upon their retirement, Lillian and Bob left Fort Wayne for 30 years in the sunny climate of San Diego; they travelled thousands of miles in their motor home, before returning to Fort Wayne some 15 years ago. They loved the open road and were always on the go. After giving up that nomadic lifestyle, Lillian moved into Georgetown Place where she resided for over a decade. Lillian had many friends there and was active in the life of that community until she died. She was an active member of Concordia Lutheran Church. Lillian is survived by her two children, Cathy Lynn Smith and Geoffrey (Michele) Beach Smith; grandson, Gentry (Dian) Smith; granddaughters, Savannah Liffin and Caitlin Rohde; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Ravi. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Esther Westerman and Louella Clements, as well as her brother, Arnold Hartman. A celebration of Lillian's life will be held at Georgetown Place in Fort Wayne at a time to be announced later. Following that event, Lillian will be interred next to her dear husband at Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home.



