LILLIAN BRAUN

LILLIAN BRAUN, 80, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born Sept. 6, 1938, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Selma Rekeweg. Lillian was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She worked at Fort Wayne Lutheran Schools in various positions including bookkeeping for many years. Lillian retired from Parkview as a bookkeeper in patient accounting. In her spare time she enjoyed flowers and plants, more than anything she loved her family. Surviving are her children, Timothy Braun and Susan (Mark) Lange; grandchildren, Jason (Bethany), Justin (Jenn), Joel (Suzanne), Jennifer (Andrew) Clark, Jana, Jillian, Jared, and Jeremy; four great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Cary. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Braun; and sister, Dorothy Rekeweg. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). Burial will take place in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Worship Anew.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 8, 2019
