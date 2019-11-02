LILLIAN L. (FORD) GEETING, 92, of Fort Wayne, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Born on May 29, 1927 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Frank L. Ford Sr. and Bernice (Reddin) Ford. Lillian graduated from Elmhurst High School and Cincinnati Bible Seminary. She taught at Mount Mission School in Grundy, Va. for 38 years. She enjoyed reading and volunteering at Golden Years Homestead where she lived for many years. Lillian is survived by her stepchildren, Bruce Geeting (Ellen Musser) of Indianapolis, Cathea (Walter) Langley, Ginger (Dan) Lawrence and Brian (Diane) Geeting, all of Fort Wayne; sister-in-law, Annie Ford; nephews, John Bohn, Donn, Mike, Dennis and Kenneth Ford; nieces, Karol Moses, Cindy Allen; and great-niece, Jackie Bohn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Geeting; brothers, Kenneth, Frank and Jack Ford; sisters, Virginia Bohn and Mary Ford; niece, Wendy Strock; and nephew, Lee Ford. "Lillian was a special lady who touched the lives of so many children at Mountain Mission School and was dearly loved by her family." Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow the service in Uniontown Cemetery, Zanesville, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Vernon School in Grundy, Va.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 2, 2019