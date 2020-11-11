1/1
LILLIAN MAE WICK
LILLIAN MAE WICK, 96, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead. Born Letha Mae Evard, she was a daughter of Benga man and Orpha (Mills) Evard. She was later adopted by Melvin and Lora (Mills) Elliott and her name changed to Lillian Mae Elliott. She graduated from Central High School and International Business College. Lillian married Air Force Sergeant Lawrence Wick in December of 1945 and was a military spouse for 20 years. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, they founded Wick's Air Filter Service and both retired in 1980. They were long time members of Colony Heights Church of Christ. Surviving are daughters, Patricia Wick, Jeanette (Michael) Carey, Linda (Dan Wall) Wick, and Denise (Philip) Hentz; six grandchildren, one step-granddaughter, and six great-grandchildren with two others arriving in 2021. She was preceded in death by her biologic and adoptive parents; husband, Lawrence "Dutch" Wick; sisters, Mary, Mildred, and Geraldine "Jessie"; brothers, Ralph and Raymond; and her adoptive brother, LeRoy Elliott. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials for Lillian may be made to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or the Parkinson's Foundation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the family, may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
2604241525
