LILLIAN (BULKOWSKI) MARUNIEWICZ, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born Jan. 13, 1924, in Bloomfield, N.J., a daughter of the late Stanislaus Bulkowski and Helen Bulk. She was a true Jersey Girl and spent the first 86 years of her life there. Her love for the Jersey Shore, Atlantic City and the New York Yankees will never leave her soul. In 2010, however, she ventured west and started her new life in Fort Wayne as a "Hoosier." "To listen to her initially, one might have thought she had been taken to a different planet. However, she adjusted quickly and came to appreciate the people and the beauty of Northern Indiana. Lillian is moving again and now will be with her Lord and join her husband, Frank, and their son, Leon." Surviving are her two sons, Stephen (Alice) Shumlas of The Villages, Fla. and John (Nancy) Shumlas of Huntertown; her four beloved grandchildren, Cindy (Kirk), Matthew (Shanna), Stephen (Lindsay) and Sarah (Tony); and seven great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, husband and son, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Alice; and two brothers, John and Victor. She will be interred in Doylestown, Pa., at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery. "The family would be remiss if they did not sincerely thank the wonderful staff of Lincolnshire Place for all the love and devotion shown to Lillian over the past two and one half years."

