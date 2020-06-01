LILY MARIECE (COLBY) HUTCHISON, 89, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Apple Ridge Assisted Living, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on Nov. 16, 1930, in North Little Rock, Ark., she was a daughter of George and Irma (Kelley) Colby. She graduated from Central High School, Fort Wayne, Ind., in 1949. Lily lived most of her life in Lynchburg and Smith Mountain Lake, Va. She was a member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg, Va. She graduated from Lynchburg College (Va.) in 1989, and she taught special education until her retirement. Following her retirement, she managed the day care center at Quaker Memorial. Lily was an avid bridge player, and she spent many wonderful hours with her "bridge club" friends. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mahlon and Rhoda of Raleigh, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Becky Colby, Jane Colby; and many nieces and nephews. She was the wife of the late Mahlon Hutchison, Jr., and she was also preceded in death by son, Gerald Thomas; and brothers, Robert, Albert, Drew, Roger, and George; and sisters, Meda Shilts, and Elenor Gerke. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Rev. Mark Neubacher, Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Arrangements will be made by McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1340 Lake Ave. Fort Wayne, Ind. "The family would like to thank the staff at Apple Ridge Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of Lily." "Please omit flowers." Contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice or to Lynchburg College, 1501 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg (VA 24501).