LINDA A. LOCK, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Born on Aug. 14, 1951, in Warsaw, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Noble and AlMyra (Scott) Rohrer and grew up in Claypool, Ind. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family, spoiling her grandkids, and loved serving and helping people. She was a devoted member of Abundant Life Church, where she led and loved spending time with the Golden Heirs. Linda is survived by her husband of 48 years, David O. Lock; daughters, Paula (Jim) Echols and Beth Zartman; son, Philip (Beth) Lock; 11 grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Carolyn and Darlene Rohrer. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Janice Method, and brothers, Leon and Larry Rohrer. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Abundant Life Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to Abundant Life Church. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 26, 2020