LINDA (EUBANK SCHINDLER) BARTLETT, 69, went home to be with her Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 3, 1951, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Richard and Dorothy (Williams) Eubank. She is survived by her husband, James Bartlett; brother, Rev. Geoffrey (Pamela) Eubank; sister, Claudia (Stan) Patton; sisters-in-law, Joanne Schindler and Melody Bartlett; children, Valerie (Mark) Bredow, Stephanie (Nathan) Gleaves, Jennifer Schindler, and Jonathan (Abigail) Schindler; stepchildren, Jennifer Bartlett, James Bartlett, Justin Bartlett, Jonelle (TJ) Smullen, and Jordan (Cassundra) Bartlett; seven grandchildren, Sophie, Lily, Emma, and Isaac Bredow and Thomas, Eleanor, and Samuel Schindler; and three step grandchildren, Whitlee Bartlett and Kaylynn and Timothy Smullen. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Schindler; father, Richard; mother, Dorothy; father-in-law, Max Schindler; mothers-in-law, Ellowyne Schindler and Lily Bartlett; and sister-in-law, Marsha Schindler. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Souls Harbor Assembly of God, 3810 Co. Rd. 40A, Auburn (IN 46706), with a Facebook Live Stream. Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Souls Harbor Assembly of God, 3810 Co. Rd. 40A, Auburn (IN 46706). Burial is noon Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston, Mich. Memorial contributions may be made to BGMC. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.