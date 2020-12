Or Copy this URL to Share

BARTLETT, LINDA (EUBANK SCHINDLER): Burial is noon today, Dec. 5, 2020, at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston, Mich. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.



