LINDA BEWLEY, sadly passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, George Bewley; son, Kevin (Brittany) Bewley; daughter, Laura (Luke) Vachon; and grandchildren, Ava and Asher Bewley. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to honor her memory to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or First Wayne Street United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 6, 2020.
