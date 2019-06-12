LINDA D. WILLIAMS (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN
47396
(765)-759-5333
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
LINDA D. WILLIAMS, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Signature Health Care in Fort Wayne. Linda is survived by two children, Brian Williams and Lisa (wife, Karen Williams) Williams; and three grandchildren. Funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Gant Funeral Homes, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, Ind., with calling two hours prior from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow service in Yorktown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Share a memory of Linda and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 12, 2019
