LINDA ELAINE ERDMAN, 75, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Born in Schnect -ady, N.Y., Linda was the daughter of the late Robert and Ellen Hodgers. Linda earned her Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin. She worked for H&R Block for 50 years. Linda had a steadfast faith in her Lord. She was a longtime member of Messiah Lutheran Church and most recently an active member at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Grabill. Linda loved teaching God's Word and was active in Bible Study Fellowship for 30 years. She was very much a prayer warrior and took part in many missions opportunities. She loved being outdoors gardening or fishing, putting together puzzles, and spending time with her precious grandchildren. Surviving are her loving husband of 53 years, David Erdman; sons, Eric (Heidi) Erdman, William (Betsy) Erdman; grandchildren, Natalie Erdman, Nicholas (Kennedy) Erdman, Rachel (Aaron) Rudolph, Bethany Erdman; siblings, Darla (Richard) Rogness, Richard Hodgers, and Carole (Michael) Cupp. Services is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 12640 St. Joe Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials to be made in Linda's name and given to Bible Study Fellowship and Deeper Still Northern Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 19, 2019