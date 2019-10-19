Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA ELAINE ERDMAN. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

LINDA ELAINE ERDMAN, 75, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Born in Schnect -ady, N.Y., Linda was the daughter of the late Robert and Ellen Hodgers. Linda earned her Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin. She worked for H&R Block for 50 years. Linda had a steadfast faith in her Lord. She was a longtime member of Messiah Lutheran Church and most recently an active member at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Grabill. Linda loved teaching God's Word and was active in Bible Study Fellowship for 30 years. She was very much a prayer warrior and took part in many missions opportunities. She loved being outdoors gardening or fishing, putting together puzzles, and spending time with her precious grandchildren. Surviving are her loving husband of 53 years, David Erdman; sons, Eric (Heidi) Erdman, William (Betsy) Erdman; grandchildren, Natalie Erdman, Nicholas (Kennedy) Erdman, Rachel (Aaron) Rudolph, Bethany Erdman; siblings, Darla (Richard) Rogness, Richard Hodgers, and Carole (Michael) Cupp. Services is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 12640 St. Joe Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials to be made in Linda's name and given to Bible Study Fellowship and Deeper Still Northern Indiana.



LINDA ELAINE ERDMAN, 75, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Born in Schnect -ady, N.Y., Linda was the daughter of the late Robert and Ellen Hodgers. Linda earned her Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin. She worked for H&R Block for 50 years. Linda had a steadfast faith in her Lord. She was a longtime member of Messiah Lutheran Church and most recently an active member at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Grabill. Linda loved teaching God's Word and was active in Bible Study Fellowship for 30 years. She was very much a prayer warrior and took part in many missions opportunities. She loved being outdoors gardening or fishing, putting together puzzles, and spending time with her precious grandchildren. Surviving are her loving husband of 53 years, David Erdman; sons, Eric (Heidi) Erdman, William (Betsy) Erdman; grandchildren, Natalie Erdman, Nicholas (Kennedy) Erdman, Rachel (Aaron) Rudolph, Bethany Erdman; siblings, Darla (Richard) Rogness, Richard Hodgers, and Carole (Michael) Cupp. Services is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 12640 St. Joe Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials to be made in Linda's name and given to Bible Study Fellowship and Deeper Still Northern Indiana. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close