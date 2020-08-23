1/1
LINDA FRASURE, 76, of Wawaka, Ind., passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at 1:09 a.m., at her residence following a chronic illness. Surviving are daughter, Wendy (Rich) Heisch -man of Leo, Ind,; son, Troy Frasure of Wawaka, Ind.; sisters, Vicki Densmore of Fort Wayne, Ind., Cheri (Doug) Klopfenstein of Fort Wayne, Ind.; brother, John (Diane) McClain of Decatur, Ind.; and four grandchildren. Service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville, Ind. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com

