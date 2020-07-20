LINDA G. (MACK) WARNSLEY, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born in Boligee, Ala., on March 27, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Saul Mack Sr. and Georgia L. (Shade) Mack who survives. Linda was a registered nurse for more than 40 years working throughout the Fort Wayne community. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Robert Andre Warnsley; and brother, Saul (Annette) Mack Jr. There will be a private service with burial at Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road.



