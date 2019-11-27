LINDA GILBERT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA GILBERT.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Obituary
Send Flowers

LINDA GILBERT, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at home. She was the daughter of the late JsephT. And Doris V. Hill. She was survived by three sons, Andy (Kristy) Gilbert, Joseph (Jenny) Gilbert and Robert (Betty) Gilbert, all of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Roy Gilbert Sr. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with Visitation one hour prior to services. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details