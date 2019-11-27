LINDA GILBERT, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at home. She was the daughter of the late JsephT. And Doris V. Hill. She was survived by three sons, Andy (Kristy) Gilbert, Joseph (Jenny) Gilbert and Robert (Betty) Gilbert, all of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Roy Gilbert Sr. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with Visitation one hour prior to services. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 27, 2019